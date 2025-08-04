Torrential monsoon rains in Pakistan claim 299 lives, including 140 children

Islamabad, Aug 4 Torrential monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan, claiming at least 299 lives, including 140 children, and leaving 715 others injured since June 26, according to the latest data released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Additionally, 715 others, among them 239 children, 204 women and 272 men, were injured in rain-triggered incidents, local media reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,676 houses were damaged and 428 livestock were lost in the flash floods and heavy rains, which have caused widespread destruction across several regions, dealing a heavy blow to the local communities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a wet spell for the country's upper and central regions, with weak monsoon currents expected to intensify on Monday and a strong westerly wave on Tuesday, Pakistani daily newspaper The Express Tribune reported.

According to the PMD's National Weather Forecasting Centre, rain-wind accompanied by thundershowers and isolated heavy downpours are expected in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK); Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Punjab, and Islamabad until Thursday.

“More rains with wind-thundershower predicted in upcoming week.Weak monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper/central parts of the country and is likely to intensify from August 4. A westerly wave is likely to strengthen on August 5,” it stated.

The department further forecast rain and windstorms in several parts of north-eastern Balochistan on August 6, warning that flooding may occur in low-lying areas and urging citizens to take necessary precautions.

“All relevant institutions have been directed to remain on alert and take advance measures,” the meteorological office said.

The PMD cautioned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods in local nullahs of several regions, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, north-east Punjab, and PoK.

The meteorological department added that potential urban flooding may affect low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sialkot during the week.

According to the PMD, the current weather conditions heightened the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash flooding, and landslides in vulnerable glaciated regions of PoGB.

