Toshakhana case: Pakistan court cancels Imran Khan's arrest warrants, adjourns hearing till March 30

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 : A court in Pakistan on Saturday cancelled arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30, The Express Tribune reported.

Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30.

Earlier, the judge allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporters.

Imran Khan departed for Lahore without stepping out of his bullet-proof vehicle at the gate of the Judicial Complex.

The hearing was scheduled to take place on Saturday. However, the judge adjourned the hearing after the PTI workers and police clashed outside the judicial complex.

The court said that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing and asked all those who had gathered outside the Judicial Complex to leave peacefully.

Intense clashes broke out between the two sides as Imran Khan's convoy reached the Judicial Complex ahead of the party chairman's appearance before a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case, as per The Express Tribune report.

PTI chairman's vehicle was stopped merely 100 metres from the gate of the Judicial Complex as the police blamed party workers for blocking the route.

Earlier, Imran Khan filed an application in court, stating that he was present at the gate outside the complex and that his presence should be recorded at the gate.

At the start of the court proceedings today, the PTI chairman's counsel, Khawaja Haris, informed Judge Iqbal that Imran has come to the gate and he was being stopped from entering the premises.

Judge Iqbal asked why the PTI chief was being stopped from entering the premises. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer said that Imran Khan "should have been here as the court started at 8:30 am (local time)," as per The Express Tribune report.

PTI lawyer Awan prepared a new application on behalf of the PTI chairman which stated, "I am at the gate of the judicial complex and I'm being denied entry." Imran Khan requested the court to send its staff to mark his attendance and "initiate contempt of court proceedings against the police," as per the news report.

After a short recess, the judge directed court staff to take a police officer along and present Imran Khan before the court, as per the news report. The judge directed a court representative to mark the PTI chairman's attendance outside the court premises. The judge stated, "Imran can go back once the attendance is marked."

Imran Khan was to appear in court for the first time today after repeated summons for hearings, as per the news report. A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the former Pakistan PM till today, giving him the opportunity to voluntarily appear before the sessions court.

