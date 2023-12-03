Total destruction of Hamas would take a decade of war: French President Macron

Dubai [UAE], December 3 : French President Emmanuel Macron said it would take 10 years fighting to ensure the total destruction of Hamas, adding that Israel needs to further define its end goal with the war, CNN reported on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, Macron said he would be travelling to Qatar to "work together on a new truce deal as soon as possible".

"I think we're at a moment when Israeli authorities will have to more precisely define their goal and the final outcome they're trying to achieve. What does the total destruction of Hamas mean? Does anyone think it is possible?" Macron said.

"If this is the case, the war will last 10 years, and I don't think that anyone is really able to define that goal. So it will need to be better defined," the French President added.

According to CNN, Macron reiterated Israel's right to defend itself, but said "the right for defence does not give you, in any way, the right to attack civilians".

Macron said there needs to be a permanent ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Israel recalled its negotiators team from Qatar after their talks with Hamas reached a "dead end", CNN reported citing a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office (PMO).

Taking to X, the Israeli PMO posted, "Following the impasse in negotiations and the directive given by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Director of the Mossad David Barnea has instructed his team in Doha to return to Israel."

During the seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas, which ended on Friday morning, 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals and 1 Filipino, in exchange for 210 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women or minors.

Israel also allowed an influx of humanitarian aid into the Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Still held hostage by Gaza terror groups when the truce collapsed were 136 people 114 men, 20 women and two children government spokesperson Eylon Levy said.

Ten of the hostages are 75 and older, he said, adding a vast majority of the hostages, 125, are Israeli.

Eleven are foreign nationals, including eight from Thailand, the spokesperson informed further.

Israel launched an offensive against Hamas in Gaza in the wake of the October 7 assault on southern Israel, which left about 1,200 dead and many more injured, according to reports.

Another 240 people, including foreigners, were taken hostage, the reports stated.

