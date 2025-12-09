Total imports to Israel were 8.2 billion USD in November

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Tax Authority reported that the total value of all imports in November 2025 amounted to USD 8.2 billion, an increase of 1.3 per cent compared to the value of imports in November 2024.

Trend data indicates an increase from the beginning of 2025.

Gasoline and diesel marketing were on the rise in October 2025 at a rate of 5.5 per cent and 10.6 per cent, respectively, compared to October 2024. (ANI/TPS)

