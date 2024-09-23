Tourism industry in PoGB is hindered due to poor infrastructure

Astore [PoGB], September 23 : The tourism industry of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), which is the only source of income for the majority of residents of the Astore Valley, suffers due to severe road connectivity issues and infrastructural underdevelopment. As a result, tourists are refraining from travelling to the location, leaving the locals vulnerable to unemployment and income generation issues.

Locals of Rama Valley in PoGB are facing severe livelihood problems in the valley due to poor infrastructure. The local administration has notably taken no steps to improve the condition of the area, Pamir Times, a local news organisation from PoGB, reported.

The Rama Valley, despite having a significant local population, currently witnesses zero internet connectivity and roads that are almost obliterated.

A resident of the valley stated, "The tourists that somehow reach our village feel most frustrated because our area witnesses zero network coverage. Additionally, we have repeatedly requested the local government for the maintenance of these roads, as they are the lifeline of our village. But no change is witnessed."

The Pamir Times report claimed that both locals and tourists are often forced to use patches of walking tracks to reach from one place to another due to the absence of roads.

Another young local lamented the local administration, stating, "Even in these modern times, we don't have basic cell services. The walking tracks that we often use instead of damaged roads are dangerous due to frequent wild animal interventions. Despite being a tourist spot, the government has not even bothered to install basic things like dustbins and sanitary toilet facilities essential for women tourists."

A visitor from Pakistan in PoGB in the Pamir Times report stated, "The area needs a lot of redevelopment. I believe that the critical condition of the roads is the worst aspect of the area. And this is what is stopping the area from attracting tourists. Other places like this one, which had undertaken redevelopment projects, are now improving. But the initiative needs to be taken soon by the local administration."

