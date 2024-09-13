"Tourism the best symbol of people-to-people relations," says Iranian Ambassador, urges stronger India-Iran exchange

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, highlighted the longstanding people-to-people relations between Iran and India while stressing the need for greater collaboration to promote tourism between the two countries. Speaking toat an event aimed at boosting tourism ties, Elahi highlighted how mutual knowledge about developments in each country has reduced in recent years.

"Iran and India have had good people-to-people relations. Tourism is the best symbol of these relations," Elahi stated. He pointed out that many Indians are unaware of recent developments in Iran, while Iranians lack information about the advancements in India. "So, we initiated this event to think together, to collaborate, and to find ways of promoting tourism," he said.

Elahi further emphasised that the goal is not solely to attract Indian tourists to Iran, but to create a mutual exchange of travellers. "I, as Ambassador of Iran, try to attract Iranian tourists to India. It is one of my duties. At the same time, I also try to attract Indian tourists," he added.

The ambassador outlined steps Iran has taken to facilitate travel for Indian tourists, mentioning that Indian passport holders are now exempted from visa requirements. "Also, Indians do not need to scan their passports during entry or departure, and there are no concerns about travelling to other countries after visiting Iran," he noted. Elahi expressed the need for this information to be shared more widely among Indian travellers.

When asked about the impact of geopolitical tensions, particularly between Iran and Israel, Elahi dismissed any significant effect on tourism. "The current tension between Iran and Israel is not a new thing. For more than 40 years, we've had this tension. Israel is waiting for Iran's retaliation, and we will respond at the right time when we have a plan," he said.

He acknowledged that travel advisories from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sometimes discourage tourists, but stressed that tensions have not affected tourism from other countries. "We are witnessing an increase in tourism from different countries, especially from Europe. They are conscious, but they are coming to Iran," Elahi remarked.

Elahi also extended a personal invitation to Indian tourists. "I invite Indian people to come to Iran and see it as it is. Unfortunately, the mainstream media is giving misinformation, trying to manipulate perceptions. Indians can easily travel to Iran on a direct flight without a visa. It's just a three-and-a-half-hour flight, and they can buy good souvenirs from Iran," he said.

Elahi's remarks reflected Iran's broader effort to revitalise tourism exchanges with India and counter misconceptions that may deter travellers. By easing visa requirements and addressing logistical hurdles, Iran aims to attract Indian tourists while encouraging more Iranians to explore India.

