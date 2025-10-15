"Towering statesman, cherished friend of India": Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the passing away of former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga.

Calling him a cherished friend of India, PM Modi shared how he had known the former Kenyan PM since he was the CM of Gujarat.

PM Modi extended condolences to former PM Odinga's family, friends and to the people of Kenya.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr. Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years. He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief", he wrote on X.

Odinga who served as prime minister of Kenya (2008-13). He served as a Member of Parliament for Langata since 1992, was Minister of Energy from 2001 to 2002, and was Minister of Roads, Public Works and Housing from 2003 to 2005. Odinga was the Chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement, a leading political party in Kenya.

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts.

The development cooperation between India and Kenya is multifaceted.

MEA in a previous statement noted that an Agreement on extension of a Line of Credit of US$ 61.6 million by EXIM Bank of India to Kenya for utilization in the power transmission sector was signed during the visit of former PM Raila Odinga to India in November 2010.

"A loan agreement to extend lines of credit of US$ 15 million (as first tranche out of US$ 30 million) to IDB Capital Limited for development of SMEs was signed in July 2016. A Line of Credit agreement of US$ 29.95 million for upgradation of Rift Valley Textiles Factory (RIVATEX East Africa Limited) was signed in July 2016. The upgraded facility was inaugurated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on 21 June, 2019. An LOC agreement of US$ 100 million for Agricultural Mechanization Project was signed in January 2017", are other significant areas of India's development cooperation to Kenya.

Kenya is a home to a vibrant community of persons of Indian origin presently numbered around 80,000 including an estimated 20,000 Indian citizens. Several Kenyans of Indian origin have distinguished themselves as lawyers, judges, doctors and academics.

