"Toxic" political polarisation in US, says former diplomat; Biden camp afraid of potential 'Trump Tsunami'

New Delhi [India], July 15 : American democracy is currently highly polarised politically and those rooting for a return of Joe Biden as US President are worried about Democrats losing in a potential "Trump Tsunami," according to retired diplomat KP Fabian.

Fabian has highlighted Biden camp's worries about the Democrats losing the White House, Senate, House of Representatives, and some governorships to the Republicans who have nominated former President Donald Trump as their candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

"We should also recognise that there have been much toxic polarisation," Fabian toldin the wake of the recent attack on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

"It's one thing to criticise your political adversary, but quite another thing to say that stop him, because otherwise he will destroy America. That is the tone which Biden has been till now adopting. And I am the only one who can save America. As I said, we all should be glad he said it, but it's a bit too late," said Fabian, who served in the Indian Foreign Service between 1964 and 2000.

Fabian's comments come amidst heightened political volatility, underscored by the recent assassination attempt on Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler. The incident left one attendee dead and several others critically injured, prompting swift response from law enforcement agencies.

Following the attack on Trump, the Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. As he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel, he raised his fist towards the crowd. Later, Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

President Biden swiftly condemned the attack, urging Americans to resolve differences through peaceful means. "In America, we resolve our differences at the ballot box and not with bullets," Biden declared, calling for national unity and restraint.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Fabian, pointed to broader implications of such incidents on the upcoming elections. "As of now, Trump is likely to derive a lot of electoral advantage from this. Biden is already in trouble within his party. And that trouble, it looks as though it's not going away."

Noting that Biden and the the Democrats are deeply concerned about a potential 'Trump tsunami', Fabian said, "The Democrats are worried not only that they will lose the White House, but they are worried that they will lose the Senate and even the House of Representatives and some governorships. So what they want is to prevent a Trump tsunami."

"You know, a Trump triumph, that would be like a tsunami. That's what they want to prevent," said Fabian, the former Indian ambassador to Qatar.

Fabian also critiqued the limited choices presented in American elections compared to other democracies like Iran, where voters can opt between hardliners and reformists.

"When it comes to a presidential election, if I am an American, do I have a real choice between Trump and Biden?," asked the former diplomat.

In light of international perspectives, Fabian cautioned against external interference or bias. "Prime Minister Modi has condemned the incident. The leader of the opposition has condemned it. That's the correct thing to do. But as regards the election, there is no point in our taking sides," Fabian said stressing the importance of diplomatic impartiality.

