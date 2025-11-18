Toyota investigates bioethanol production in Fukushima for carbon neutral future

Tokyo [Japan], November 18 : To realize carbon neutral, Toyota Car is conducting an investigation of bioethanol in Fukushima Okuma town. It is a symbol of Fukushima's recovery and the bud of new industrial accumulation.

Big factory of "Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels" was launched in November 2024. Representative companies of mobility, electronics, precision machine and other participated to "raBit".

Regarding next generation fuel, Mobility company assume several optionsHydrogen, Electronics, Biomass.

In this factory staff investigate about bioethanol, especially procurement of material and decreasing CO2 emission on the process of production.

Globally its materials are corn, sugar cane, rice straw; in this factory a kind of Gramineae = Sorghum is used. It is provided from Namie town.

From material bioethanol is produced for vehicle fuel. Investigation covers counting, how many materials can produce how many bioethanol?

In addition investigation covers utilization of byproducts = concentrated oxygen and CO2.

Fukushima overcame earthquake damage and reincarnation as an accumulation site of next generation fuel.

