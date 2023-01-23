Toyota Kirloskar inducts two senior officials to its board

Chennai, Jan 23 Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor said on Monday that it has inducted two senior officials Tadashi Asazuma and Swapnesh R. Maru on its board with effective from 19.1.2023.

The company said that Asazuma currently holds the position of executive vice president and heads sales, service & used car function.

On the other hand, Maru, currently serving as the executive vice president & chief compliance officer and oversees finance, human resources & administration, information technology, legal and corporate planning.

