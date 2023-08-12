Toyota recalls around 168K vehicles over fire risk

San Francisco, Aug 12 Japanese automotive giant Toyota has recalled around 1,68,000 recently manufactured vehicles in the US over a potential fire risk. The recall involves certain 2022 and 2023 model-year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

"The subject vehicles are equipped with a plastic fuel tube which could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire," Toyota said in a recall notice.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers," it added.

Moreover, the automaker said that it is "currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall".

Customers will receive free installation of protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube as a temporary measure until the final remedy parts are available.

Toyota said that it will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023.

Last year, eight automakers, including Toyota voluntarily recalled more than 1,00,000 vehicles to fix faulty components.

The eight firms -- Toyota, Kia, Ford Sales and Service Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, BMW Korea, Dasan Heavy Industries Co and Motostar Korea -- recalled a total of 1,02,169 units of 52 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty assistant heating system in Kia's Sorento SUV, a faulty transmission system in Ford's Fusion sedan and software problems in the Audi A6 Premium 45 TFSI quattro sedan imported by Volkswagen Group Korea.

