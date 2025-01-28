"Toyota took note of auto cluster in MP," says Indian Embassy on MP CM meeting with Toyota Motor in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], January 28 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Toyota Motor Corporation officials in Tokyo, Japan, on the first day of his four-day visit. The meeting focused on potential trade ties and the opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh for investment. CM Yadav highlighted the state's growing automobile sector, its skilled youth workforce, and excellent infrastructure as key factors that make it an ideal destination for Toyota to expand operations.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo shared details of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav met the team of M/s Toyota Motor Corporation led by Masahiro Nogi who spoke of their business in India and keenly noted the details on auto cluster existing in Madhya Pradesh as mentioned by CM."

CM Yadav also posted on X, revealing that he had a productive discussion with Toyota representatives, including Toshiyuki Nakahara and Masahiro Nogi. "Tokyo, Japan: During an engaging interactive session discussed potential trade ties with Mr. Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division and Mr. Masahiro Nogi, Project General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Madhya Pradesh offers abundant opportunities for growth, citing its large land availability, a skilled youth workforce, robust infrastructure, and a rapidly growing automobile sector. "Madhya Pradesh stands as the ideal destination for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs," Yadav added.

The meeting with Toyota came as part of CM Yadav's efforts to strengthen economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and Japan, ahead of the Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2025. The summit, scheduled for February 24-25, 2025, in Bhopal, will highlight Madhya Pradesh's investment potential and industrial infrastructure. It is expected to bring together global leaders and industrialists, providing a platform for discussing emerging markets and trade opportunities.

During his visit, CM Yadav also met with Indian Ambassador Sibi George at Hotel Imperial in Tokyo. The two discussed the long-standing ties between India and Japan, as well as opportunities to further strengthen industrial cooperation between Japan and Madhya Pradesh. "A New Chapter in Madhya Pradesh-Japan Friendship," CM Yadav posted, emphasising the collaborative potential between the two regions.

In addition to discussing the investment climate, CM Yadav and Toyota representatives also talked about youth training initiatives in technical fields. Toyota officials recognised Madhya Pradesh as a growing hub for automobile manufacturing and expressed interest in exploring opportunities during the upcoming GIS 2025.

"During a meeting with CM Mohan Yadav, Toyota representatives highlighted their youth training initiatives in technical jobs across India. Recognising Madhya Pradesh as a strong automobile manufacturing hub, Toyota plans to explore trade opportunities during the upcoming Global Investor Summit. The CM emphasised MP's advantages as an ideal destination for Toyota's investments, citing abundant land availability and a skilled, trainable workforce," the Chief Minister's office posted on X.

