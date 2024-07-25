Trade from ICP Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh International border starts after being closed due to unrest in Dhaka

Jalpaiguri, West Bengal [India], July 25 : The Integrated Check Post (ICP) Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh International Border started on Wednesday after trade came to a standstill amid the unrest in Bangladesh.

The unrest was sparked by students who have long demanded an overhaul of the quota system, which originally reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for descendants of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

A driver, going from Bhutan to Bangladesh, said that they are happy since the border has opened now, adding that they also faced a little loss.

"We are happy that it has opened...We faced a little loss...," he said.

Earlier, the official websites of Bangladesh's Prime Minister's Office, Central Bank and police appeared to have been hacked by a group calling itself "THE R3SISTANC3" on Tuesday.

In identical messages on all three sites, "Operation HuntDown, Stop Killing Students," adding in red font colour: "It's not a protest anymore, it's a war now."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India so far.

The High Commission has been making arrangement for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points, the MEA said.

"Over the course of the past two days, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home, following the recent developments in Bangladesh," the MEA said in an official release on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for the Indian citizens at land-ports and airports.

"Thus far, over 4500 Indian students have returned to India. The High Commission has been making arrangement for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points. 500 students of Nepal, 38 of Bhutan and 1 of Maldives have also arrived in India. The High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions continue to be in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals," the MEA said in its release further.

"They are also in regular contact with remaining students in various universities in Bangladesh and with Indian nationals for their welfare and assistance," it added.

The protests resulted in the deaths of over 100 fatalities over contentious civil service hiring rules and later, the Bangladesh Supreme Court ruled to slash the quota reserved for relatives of war veterans' from 30 per cent to 5 per cent while allowing 93 per cent to be allocated based on merit and the remaining 2 per cent to be earmarked for members of ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled, Al Jazeera reported, citing local reports.

The verdict, delivered on Sunday, comes after weeks of demonstrations led predominantly by students.

Tensions reached a peak when clashes erupted between protesters and groups allegedly linked to the Awami League, resulting in accusations of excessive force by the police against demonstrators, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Previously, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had attempted to abolish the quota system in 2018. However, the High Court reinstated it last month, reigniting public outrage and prompting renewed protests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor