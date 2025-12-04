"Trade relationship major focus of summit; general attempt to expand economic partnership...": Aleksei Zakharov

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Ahead of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India, fellow with Observer Research Foundation's Strategic Studies Programme, Aleksei Zakharov toldhow the much anticipated visit comes in four years, with a focus on trade and exploring new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in new areas like ship-building and civil aviation.

Aleksei Zakharov told ANI, "It is a much-anticipated visit because it is the first visit since 2021, the first visit in four years and the first since the war in Ukraine. There has been an extensive agenda within the India-Russia Dialogue so many items will be discussed in traditional areas of cooperation, such as defence and energy."

"The trade relationship will be the major focus of this summit and a general attempt to expand economic partnership... The main effort is to identify new avenues for economic ties, facilitate bilateral trade, and introduce mechanisms that will allow Indian exporters to ramp up shipments to Russia and interest in new areas like ship-building and civil aviation", he added.

On the impact of Trump tariffs, he said, "After the latest sanctions against the most prominent Russian oil companies, India had to cut imports of Russian oil. So, there will probably be a discussion of new mechanisms or the recalibration of supply chains.""

Former Diplomat KP Fabian toldthat President Putin's visit would see the two countries further deepening their bilateral ties.,

He said, "Both countries (Russia and India) stand to gain considerably by deepening, strengthening, and widening their bilateral relations, and that is what PM Modi and President Putin are determined to do. There will be a focus on defence- Su 57, S-500. The Russian side will also put emphasis on trade..."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi this evening on a State Visit for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

This is his first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021. Putin's two-day visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is set to host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after his arrival in New Delhi.

On December 5, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan, before he proceeds to the Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders will hold talks in a restricted format and with their delegations at Hyderabad House.

Several agreements focus on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, agriculture and academia.

Acccording to the Ministry of External Affairs, Putin's visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

