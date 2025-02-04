Trade War: China Imposes 15% Tariff on US Coal and LNG

The Chinese government imposed a 15% tariff on the United States for coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) immediately after President Trump's latest 10% tariffs took effect today, February 4, reigniting a trade war between the world's largest economies.

China also announced an investigation into search engine giant Google for alleged anti-trust violations, according to a Tuesday statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation. Beijing imposed 15% levies on coal and liquefied natural gas and 10% on oil and agricultural equipment from the US.