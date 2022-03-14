Traders in Nepal irked against Chinese blockade

Traders in Nepal recently organised anti-China demonstrations in what they call Beijing's 'undeclared blockade' against Nepal.

They say the blockade imposed under the guise of preventive measures against Covid has severely disrupted the traffic of consumer items across the border and has caused losses worth millions of rupees for Nepalese.

A few observers say that China is trying to tighten its grip on Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani, the two most crucial trading points. China is allowing a maximum of two-three truckloads of goods per day at places where there used to be heavy traffic until a few years back.

Traders say that around 300 trucks have been stranded at Kerung and Tatopani border points for the last 16 months. The Nepalese traders have also accused the Chinese government of not issuing visas to them.

In addition to the blockade, the Chinese side has also banned the entry of Nepali citizens under the pretext of Covid prevention. As per Trade and Export Promotion Centre in Nepal, Chinese exports to Nepal have shrunk by 3 per cent from 17.6 pc to 14.6 pc in a span of just two years.

China mainly exports electronic goods and garments to Nepal. Nepal exports to China have been reduced to the lowest ever percentage in these countries' trading history.

It has come down to 0.4 pc from 1.8 pc. Nepal mainly exports carpets, handicraft items, and traditional items to China.

Several experts have argued that China's heavy-handedness in dealing with Nepal including the imposition of the undeclared blockade could have emerged from its tactical move of preventing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's perceived inclination towards the west and India.

It is to be noted that the Nepalese MBBS students, who are enrolled with Chinese institutions, are also barred from entering the Chinese mainland under the pretext of Covid-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

