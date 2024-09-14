Traders in Pakistan refuse to pay 'advance tax'

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 : The trader community in Pakistan voiced strong opposition towards the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) team visiting a Lahore market to collect advance tax under the Tajir Dost Scheme, ARY News reported.

The traders, in a staunch response, refused to pay any sort of 'advance tax' and warned the FBR team that they would not pay even a single rupee to them.

The shopkeepers flatly refused to pay the tax, threatening to kick the FBR team out of the market. The information indicates that the FBR crew faced resistance when attempting to collect an advance tax of PKR 1,000 from each trader, according to ARY News.

The traders advised the FBR team to leave the market or face the consequences.

A few days had passed since notifications were sent to traders in several Pakistani cities before this occurrence.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistani trade community has rejected the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) recent 'Tajir Dost Scheme', which was introduced in an attempt to tax local vendors.

The nation's business community has expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that the introduction of the system was "completely inappropriate" and deviates from accepted practices.

