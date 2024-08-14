Traders protest against power outages in PoGB

Ghanche [PoGB], August 14 : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday, traders in the Ghanche district staged a protest over the persistent power crisis, as reported by the local media outlet Pamir Times.

The deputy commissioner intervened in the protest, promising that steps would be taken to restore electricity. However, one protester voiced strong discontent, stating, "Power should be available from 8 am to 2 pm. If our demands are not addressed, we will escalate our protests."

https://www.facebook.com/pamirtimes/videos/398879362817128/

In the video shared by Pamir Times, the deputy commissioner is seen arguing with the traders. The commissioner claimed that a generator was being used in his office to address the outages and that natural calamities were responsible for the power cuts. These claims were dismissed as false by the protesters.

A protester highlighted the ongoing difficulties, saying, "This has been our constant issue. Power is available only for an hour at a time. We will not leave until this crisis is resolved. The government needs to allocate funds to improve power generation."

Power shortages and persistent load shedding are severely impacting daily life and business operations, prompting urgent calls for effective solutions to the power supply problems in the region. Frequent load shedding leads to disruptions in daily routines, including cooking, heating, and other essential activities.

The power cuts also hinder educational and healthcare services, exacerbating the challenges faced by the local population. Businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, suffer significant losses due to power outages. The lack of consistent electricity impacts productivity, refrigeration, and other critical operations.

Underlying the power shortages is a pervasive issue of corruption and mismanagement. Allegations of corruption often surface in discussions about the region's energy sector, suggesting that funds allocated for power infrastructure improvements are misused or misappropriated. Such corruption hampers efforts to enhance power generation and distribution, contributing to the ongoing crisis.

