Traffic at Manchester Airport begins to resume after power cut

London, June 24 Traffic began to resume at the UK's Manchester Airport after a power outage earlier on Sunday caused widespread flight cancellations from Terminals 1 and 2.

All check-in and departure operations in the two terminals have fully resumed at 8 p.m. on Sunday. But a small number of cancellations may still occur on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a press release from the airport.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a power cut caused significant disruptions, leading to the cancellation of flights from Terminals 1 and 2 of Manchester Airport, the third largest airport in Britain in terms of passenger numbers.

Chris Woodroofe, managing director of the Manchester Airport, said the extensive disruption was caused by a failure in the electricity system, which damaged the departure security and baggage systems at both terminals.

Sunday's delays have sparked complaints from travellers. A user named "itzaaron_69" complained under the airport's post on social media platform X that they had been standing in the same spot for over an hour and a half. Another user "Suzanne Shrewsbury" said her son had landed in Manchester but was informed it would be hours before they could get off the plane.

Manchester Airport, the UK's global gateway in the north of England, served over 25 million passengers in 2023. Currently, it is in the final phase of a transformation program worth 1.3 billion pounds ($1.64 billion), which is set to be completed in 2025.

