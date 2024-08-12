Traffic police resume duty in Bangladesh capital after week-long strike

Dhaka, Aug 12 Traffic police Monday resumed duties on major roads and highways in Dhaka after a week-long strike since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina administration in the face of a student-led mass movement.

They returned to the streets after their representatives called off their strike following a meeting at the home ministry Sunday.

Police stations were also reopened in Dhaka and other places in the country on Monday, but with limited services, Xinhua news agency reported.

After Sunday's meeting, Asaduzzaman Jewel, a police officer, told reporters that assurance was given to the police force that it will be restructured by forming an independent commission to ensure that police can not be used by any political party.

Since Hasina resigned as prime minister amid a mass movement on Aug 5, students had been performing duties of traffic police.

During the violent protests in the past weeks, over 400 police stations were reportedly attacked, with some being set on fire. Some police personnel have been attacked or killed in various parts of the country, including Dhaka. Many have not returned to work out of fear.

The Bangladesh Police Subordinate Employees Association announced an indefinite strike for the sake of their safety on Aug 6.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor