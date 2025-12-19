'Tragic event': Giriraj Singh on violent protests in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Dec 19 Reacting to the violent protest in Bangladesh that left at least four people injured, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Friday, described the incident as a tragic event.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Union Minister Singh said, "This is a tragic event. It is especially concerning for those who frequently speak about secularism within India. Such incidents raise serious questions and should be reflected upon carefully."

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also reacted to the situation and termed it unfortunate.

The Congress MP said, "It is certainly regrettable that Bangladesh, a country India helped establish, is now taking a stand against us. The current situations in Nepal and Sri Lanka, and earlier in Pakistan, highlight the importance of diplomatic responsibility."

He also added that the Union government must handle relations with neighbouring countries cautiously.

"Peace comes through strength, and that strength is crucial. I believe the Union government should take a firm stand and ensure appropriate action," Bhagat said.

Meanwhile, violence erupted outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chittagong, leaving at least four people injured, including two police officers.

The unrest broke out following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, Spokesperson of the radical group 'Inqilab Mancha', local media reported.

According to the police, the protesters gathered outside the Indian mission's office in the Khulshi area of Chittagong hurling bricks, vandalising the office premises in the early hours of Friday.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz said that the police intervention resulted in a chase and counter-chase between law enforcement officers and the protesters.

He added that those injured in the violence were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Aziz said that police detained people at the spot, who are likely to be booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to the Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi's strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

According to the MEA, the Bangladeshi envoy's attention was drawn specifically to the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

India outrightly rejected the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

The MEA expressed concern that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the violent incidents.

India called on the Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety of Indian missions and posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

