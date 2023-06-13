Trans activists flaunt bare breasts in front of Joe Biden at White House Pride Event

Trans activists filmed themselves flaunting their breasts in front of the White House during President Biden's Pride Month celebration this weekend, causing an uproar on social media. A TikTok influencer who goes by the name Rose Montoya, a biological male who is transgender, originally posted the video from Saturday's event.

It shows Montoya and another unnamed transgender activist, a biological female, baring their breasts on the South Lawn with the White House in view behind them. For the unversed, Biden hosted a Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn on Saturday, June 10. The event was intended to show solidarity with gay and transgender people, who the White House alleges are under attack from conservative state legislatures.