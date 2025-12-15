Travel warnings renewed for Israelis in wake on Australia massacre
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 15 (ANI/TPS): After the terrorist attack on Jews on Sunday at a Hanukkah event, which took place on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Israel's National Security Council issued renewed safety guidelines for Israelis travelling abroad:
A. It is strongly recommended to avoid attending mass events that are not secured. This includes events at synagogues, Chabad houses, Hanukkah parties, etc.
B. Be vigilant around Jewish/Israeli sites and report to security forces if anything unusual is detected (suspicious person, suspicious object. (ANI/TPS).
