Traverse City Walmart Mass Stabbing: 11 Injured, Suspect Used Folding Knife

A tragic mass stabbing unfolded at a Walmart store in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday evening around 5 p.m., leaving at least 11 people injured, according to officials. Local authorities have classified the event as a mass casualty incident. The victims were swiftly taken to Munson Medical Center for treatment, with three individuals currently undergoing emergency surgeries. The suspect responsible for the attack has been taken into custody, though law enforcement has not yet disclosed his identity. The situation caused widespread alarm in the community, prompting swift action from emergency responders and drawing statewide attention due to the severity of the violence.

Investigators have revealed that the alleged attacker is a 42-year-old man originally from Michigan. Reports suggest he used a folding knife to carry out the violent assault, targeting shoppers across various sections of the store. The chaos ended when an armed civilian intervened and managed to subdue the suspect before police officers arrived at the scene. Eyewitness images show the suspect wearing cargo pants, a brown t-shirt, black footwear, and a black cap while being restrained. The suspect's motivations remain unclear, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and testimonies to better understand what led to this horrific episode.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing sorrow and concern over the stabbing incident. She confirmed that she is in direct communication with law enforcement and extended her condolences to the victims and their families. Whitmer praised the quick response of emergency personnel, stating, “I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.” In addition, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed federal involvement, noting that the FBI is actively supporting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office as they continue the investigation into the attacks at the Walmart location.

Munson Healthcare addressed the public via Facebook, confirming that 11 individuals are receiving medical attention at Munson Medical Center following the Walmart stabbing. They noted an unusually high patient volume in the Emergency Department due to the incident. In their statement, the hospital assured the public that they are coordinating closely with emergency personnel and local law enforcement to provide the best possible care for all victims. They also urged the community to remain patient and understanding as healthcare workers manage the overwhelming situation. The hospital continues to prioritize victims' treatment while offering emotional and logistical support to affected families.