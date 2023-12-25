Travis Barker celebrates daughter Alabama’s 18th birthday: 'My baby is all grown up'

Los Angeles, Dec 25 The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker is celebrating his daughter Alabama's milestone birthday. He posted a touching tribute to Alabama as she turned 18.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of Alabama from over the years, reports People magazine.

He continued: "Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favourite things today and forever. I’m so proud of you and I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker.”

As per People, Barker and Alabama — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — enjoy a close bond. Back in September, the teen shared a sweet note that her father wrote her on a Post-it note.

“You are my everything,” the note read, according to a screengrab of Alabama's Instagram Story post captured by E! News at the time. The teen wrote her dad back in text over the image, “Your truly the best dad (sic)."

Barker also shares son Landon, 20, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with Moakler, and he and wife Kourtney Kardashian welcomed a son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1.

Alabama recently opened up about her health after she faced body-shaming comments stemming from some paparazzi photos. In a candid TikTok video in August, she revealed that she has an autoimmune disease and a thyroid issue that resulted in weight gain.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” she said in the clip as she clapped back at the criticism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor