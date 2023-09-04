Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian spotted leaving hospital after cancelling shows

Los Angeles, Sep 4 Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were spotted leaving a hospital after the band cancelled a few shows of their tour due to an "urgent family emergency."

When it was announced on Friday that Travis Barker's band, Blink 182, was canceling a few shows because of an "urgent family matter," fans were hoping his wife Kourtney Kardashian had gone into labour, reports mirror.co.uk.

But based on her latest appearance, Kourtney appears to still be pregnant.

The couple's most recent sighting was when they were spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday. They got into a black SUV with handlers and security guards right behind them.

The drummer was wearing black trainers, black ripped trousers, a black beanie, a long-sleeved black shirt with white writing on the sleeves, and a plain white t-shirt over it.

Kourtney was wearing what looked to be a grey silky pyjama set and chunky grey trainers. She held a black bag and was photographed putting her sunglasses on. Her baby bump was still prominently showing.

The Kardashian family has notably stayed silent on the situation. One person who wasn't quiet was Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

She told TMZ on Friday that she "didn't know what was going on" with Travis and his emergency. But she reassured that their children together, Alabama Luella Barker, 17, and Landon Asher Barker, 19, were "safe and sound."

She added that Travis' adopted daughter, Shanna's child Atiana De La Hoya with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, was also all right.

But while she didn't know what was happening it had to be a major thing. "Whenever they (Blink-182) have to cancel shows, it's a really big deal," she added.

Blink 182 posted on their social media that they were cancelling a few shows.

Their Instagram Story read: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

The band has been touring Europe, and yesterday before the announcement was made, Travis posted an Instagram Story of the prayer room in Glasgow Airport, allegedly on his way to Los Angeles to be with Kourtney.

The couple announced that Kourtney was pregnant in June at a Blink 182 show in America. She held up a sign that said "Travis I'm Pregnant," which was a nod to the band's music video for their song All The Small Things.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor