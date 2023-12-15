Travis Barker sells his stage-worn bloody sneakers for $4,000

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has sold a pair of his stage-worn Vans — which he rocked during the band's 2023 World Tour — for a staggering $4,000.

The one-of-one kicks, initially a non-bloody pair of size 9.5 Vans Vault x Mastermind World Shoes, feature a solid amount of creasing and a splash of Barker's insides across the outer sole and laces, reports People magazine.

As the company describes the shoes in its initial listing, they feature "Real Blood Splatter".

"You can almost step inside Travis Barker's shoes with his blood soaked Vans worn throughout his 2023 World Tour," the description for the one-of-a-kind mounted and authenticated piece reads. "These kicks are encased in a museum-grade acrylic Trophy Case and come ready to display.”

The shoes sold out within 24 hours, according to a release from Trophy.

As per People, a portion of the proceeds raised in the sale will go toward non-profit Lost But Not Forgotten California. As for the lineup of other Barker-worn (and touched) gear, it "features a range of items, each meticulously catalogued and authenticated by Trophy and personally signed by Travis Barker." Specifically, this includes memorabilia used during both the tour and for the creative process behind Blink-182’s new LP, ‘One More Time’.

Other items available in the drop are blood-stained Dickies pants, a bloody snare head, a bloody tom head and of course a bloody pair of drum sticks from the pop-punker. And for those looking for a little less of Travis on the items, Trophy is also selling non-bloody signed drumsticks and drum heads. Prices range from $750 to $6,000 for the big ticket item.

