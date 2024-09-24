Tremendous opportunities for collaboration between India, US: Dean of MIT School of Engineering

New York [US], September 24 : MIT School of Engineering Dean Anantha P Chandrakasan appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roundtable meeting with the tech CEOs of the United States and said there are "tremendous opportunities" for collaboration between the two countries.

Chandrakasan, who was also the moderator of the CEO meeting with PM Modi, said on Monday, that he was honoured to convene the meeting and they discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharma, low-cost computing devices, quantum computing, and semiconductor technologies, among others.

"It was my honour to convene and moderate this CEO tech roundtable with Prime Minister Modi and the top CEOs in the tech area. We discussed a variety of topics, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology and pharma, low-power computing devices and communication devices, quantum computing, software, and semiconductor technologies," he told ANI.

He further appreciated the alignment between the ideas of the CEOs and the vision, PM Modi has outlined for India.

"What was particularly exciting was the incredible alignment between what the CEOs mentioned and the vision that Prime Minister Modi outlined for India. So I see tremendous opportunities for collaboration between the US and India," he added.

During his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with industry leaders to discuss the potential and opportunities India has to offer the world.

PM Modi assured US business leaders of India's deep commitment to the protection of intellectual property and to fostering tech innovation during his engagement with the top CEOs from the technology industry at a roundtable in New York.

The roundtable hosted by PM Modi comprised several prominent figures from leading companies, including, Chairman President and CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IBM COE Arvind Krishna, Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, and Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, among others.

During the meeting on the second day of his US visit, the Prime Minister discussed ways to foster greater collaboration between the US and India when it comes to the cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

As per an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the discussions revolved around the global technology landscape and the impact of innovations on human development and the world economy. The CEOs shared insights into how their companies are leveraging technology for innovation and expressed keen interest in collaborating with India.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of initiatives such as the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) as central to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.He highlighted that technology cooperation between India and the United States could drive mutual benefits and growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor