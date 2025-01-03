Tributes pour in from across Sri Lanka for Dr Manmohan Singh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 3 : Tributes have poured in from across the top echelons of Sri Lankan leadership, expressing condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The dignitaries who paid tributes include Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya; former Presidents of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga; Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa; Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath; former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena; MPs and people from other walks of life, the Indian High Commission of India in Colombo, said.

The Indian High Commission wrote on X, "Thank Hon. PM @Dr_HariniA, fmr Pres Hon. @PresRajapaksa & Hon. @CBKsrilanka, fmr Speakers, LOP Hon.@sajithpremadasa, FM Hon. @HMVijithaHerath, fmr PM Hon. @DCRGunawardena, MPs & people from various walks of life for condolence messages on demise of former Indian PM Dr. Manmohan Singh."

Tributes have been pouring in from across the world on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh.

On Tuesday, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and signed the condolence book opened in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 in Delhi.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday signed the condolence book at the Embassy of India in Thimphu in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Tobgay recalled former PM Manmohan Singh's "unwavering support and personal friendship" and expressed gratitude for his role in launching Bhutan's 11th Five Year Plan.

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Indian High Commission in Singapore and signed the condolence book opened in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Balakrishnan described Manmohan Singh as an "eminent statesman" who served India with humility and integrity.

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. Earlier this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha.

