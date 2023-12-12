Triptii Dimri: I am definitely enjoying my villain era

New Delhi, Dec 12 Actress Triptii Dimri is definitely enjoying her villain era courtesy her impactful role in 'Animal' and added she has always been on the good side of things, and for the first time, she was playing a character that was negative.

After playing a good girl for years, Triptii gave a smashing performance in shades of grey in 'Animal'.

Is she enjoying her shift towards the villainous era, Triptii told IANS: “I am definitely enjoying it. As an actor, I've always wanted to do different roles. I've always wanted to play characters or be a part of films that are challenging and are out of my comfort zone, and this was exactly like that."

“I've always been on the good side of things, and for the first time, I was playing a character that was negative, and it was beautiful to explore her world and explore Zoya," she added.

The actress recalled the conversation between her and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to bring the character Zoya to life.

“I had a chat with my director once when we were just signing the project, and he said, 'I know it's a negative character, but I don't want to see negativity in her eyes'. You have a certain pattern when you look at negative characters, when you think of negative characters, or when you think of portraying negative characters on screen,” said the 29-year-old actress.

Triptii said: "Because of the way we've always seen negative characters, there's a certain way they do things, a certain way they say things, and he said, 'I want to keep everything out of it, and I want you to have that intention of killing this person or coming here with a plan, all of it inside, but in your eyes, I only want to see love for him; I only want people to see innocence'."

She agrees it was a bit challenging.

The actress said: "And that bit for me was challenging and exciting at the same time. And I was like, 'Wow, this is something that will be beautiful to explore.' And yeah, I hope we've managed to do that in the film."

