Troops from India, other nations perform Yoga at ASEAN Defence Ministers plus EWG Exercise in Russia

Vladivostok [Russia], September 28 : Troops from India and all other participating nations engaged in a Yoga session at ASEAN Defence Ministers plus EWG Exercise at Vladivostok, Russia, said the Indian Army on Thursday. Several other countries including China are taking part in this exercise.

On September 23, an Indian Army contingent, comprising 32 soldiers representing the 14 Rajputana Rifles, departed for Russia to participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus Expert Working Group on Counter Terrorism, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Counter Terrorism Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2023 have been scheduled between September 25-30.

“Indian Army Contingent consisting of 32 personnel from a Battalion affiliated to the RAJPUTANA RIFLES departed for ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus Expert Working Group (EWG) on Counter Terrorism Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2023 scheduled to be conducted from 25th to 30th September 2023 in Russia,” the Ministry of Defence stated in a press release.

A multinational joint military exercise being hosted by Russia as a co-chair of the EWG along with Myanmar, the meeting was preceded by the Table Top Exercise of the ADMM Plus EWG on Counter-Terrorism at Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from August 2-4.

Since 2017, the ADMM Plus meets annually to allow dialogue and cooperation among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Plus countries. The inaugural ADMM Plus was convened in Ha Noi, Vietnam on October 12, 2010.

This year ASEAN member states, along with the Plus Group, will be participating in the exercise, the Ministry stated.

The exercise will comprise a number of counter-terrorism drills, including the destruction of terrorist groups in a fortified area. The main objective of the exercise is strengthening and promoting regional cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

ADMM Plus EWG on Counter-terrorism 2023 will provide the Indian Army with a platform to share their expertise and best practices in counter-terrorism operations besides increasing cooperation between the other 12 participating countries.

The Indian Army is looking forward to an enriching professional experience from the exercise, the Ministry added in the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor