Trucker blockade on Ambassador bridge costing USD 100 million in Auto parts trade daily: Attorneys

The trucker blockade of Ambassador Bridge, a key trade border crossing between Canada and the United States, comes at a cost of some $100 million in auto parts trade every day, attorneys representing the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association said in a court document.

"It is estimated that approximately USD 100 million dollars worth of parts cross the border every day between the United States and Canada," the attorneys said on Friday.

Overall, the blockade at the bridge is estimated to cost $50 billion dollars worth of trade per day, the attorneys said.

Moreover, the attorneys said several Canadian companies have already shut down and others have laid off workers temporarily.

Earlier on Friday, a Canadian judge ordered the removal of anti-vaccine mandate protesters at the bridge.

In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

