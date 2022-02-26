Trudeau says Canada imposing sanctions on Putin, Lavrov, Russian Chief of Staff

Canada will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Chief of Staff, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press update on the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

"We will be imposing sanctions on President Putin and his fellow architects of this barbaric war, his Chief of Staff and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Trudeau said on Friday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

