Trudeau says he had 'good call' with Trump amid tariff threats

Ottawa, Nov 27 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he had a "good call" with President-elect Donald Trump following the incoming US leader's announcement that he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from Canada when he takes office.

"I had a good call with Donald Trump last night again," Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday as reported by BBC

"We obviously talked about laying out the facts, talking about how the intense and effective connections between our two countries flow back and forth."

"We talked about some of the challenges that we can work on together," he continued.

"This is something that we can do, laying out the facts, moving forward in constructive ways," Trudeau said.

Trudeau signaled a sense of optimism in working with Trump, even though the Canadian official acknowledged that the relationship between the two countries takes work, BBC reported.

"This is a relationship that we know takes a certain amount of working on, and that's what we'll do," Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

He and Trump spoke over the phone on Monday evening, after the President-elect announced the proposed tariffs in a post on Truth Social.

The tariff proposal made by Trump has been met with concern from Canadian officials. Doug Ford, the premier of the province of Ontario, described it as "devastating".

Trump also said he would impose a similar tariff on Mexico and an extra 10 per cent on goods coming from China.

Trudeau sought to reassure Canadians and will hold a meeting on Wednesday with Canadian provincial and territorial leaders to discuss how to move forward.

The 10-minute call was a "good conversation," a Canadian official told the BBC.

The two leaders discussed trade and border security, the official said, with Trudeau pointing out that the number of migrants crossing the Canadian border was much smaller compared to the US-Mexico border.

Trudeau said he also immediately reached out to Ford, Ontario's premier, to schedule a meeting between the Prime Minister and Canadian premiers.

In a public statement, Canadian Ministers emphasised their work on the shared border -- on which they said they placed the "highest priority".

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc also used their statement to stress the importance of the US-Canada trading partnership, saying 60 per cent of last year's US crude oil imports originated in Canada.

America's northern neighbour accounted for some $437 billion (£347 billion) of US imports in 2022 and was the largest market for US exports in the same year, according to US data.

The 25 per cent tariff on goods from Canada would be signed straight after he took office on January 20, 2025, Trump said on Monday.

He described the move as an effort to get the three other countries to toughen up on the illegal flow to the US of people and drugs, specifically fentanyl.

Canada's Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne noted on Tuesday that the tariffs will have a serious effect on the US economy, and particularly the price of energy for Americans.

Ford said the proposed tariff would be "devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the US".

He called on the government to "take the situation at our border seriously".

Ford was echoed by the premiers of Quebec and British Columbia, while a post on the X account of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith acknowledged that Trump had "valid concerns related to illegal activities at our shared border".

The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) said "we strongly oppose" the proposed tariff, which the council said would undermine a North American trade agreement between Canada, the US, and Mexico that was renegotiated under Trump's first term.

The CABC statement added that the move would "harm businesses on both sides of the border and erode the economic and geopolitical strength of North America".

Tariff hikes touted by Trump on the election trail could be a negotiating strategy, it has previously been suggested by the man picked by the US President-elect to be his new US Treasury secretary.

Trump's new border tsar Tom Homan has called the northern border an "extreme national security vulnerability". He has alleged that Canada is being used as a path to enter the US by people from countries deemed to sponsor terrorism.

Illegal crossings from Canada to the US are vastly outnumbered by the number that take place from Mexico, another country targeted by Trump's planned tariffs. But there appears to have been a surge.

One recent high-profile trial in the US shed light on smuggling operations that help foreign nationals move to North America unlawfully.

A jury in the US state of Minnesota found two men guilty of helping bring an Indian family from Canada to the US in January 2022, leading to their deaths.

Mark Miller, Canada's Immigration Minister, said on Tuesday that the US and Canada have a shared interest in making sure the border is "manageable and controlled".

He added Canada is looking at a number of measures, including deploying additional resources and bolstering the number of agents to patrol the border.

