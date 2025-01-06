Trudeau steps down as party leader, to step down as Canada PM after new leader chosen

Ottawa [Canada], January 6 : Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (local time) that he would resign as the leader of Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post.

Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party choses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said.

Trudeau said that the Parliament house will now be prorogued till March 24.

"We have worked for this country. We are at a critical moment in the world. Canadian resilience motivates me to serve. I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24. Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said

Truedau said that he will not put forth his candidature as a potential Prime Minister.

"I will not be putting my candidature. Liberal party is an important institution in our country. We were elected for 3rd time in 2021 to advance Canada's stand in world. I never bow down when faced with a fight but I do this job because of the interest of Canadians and the interest of democracy that I hold dear. And it is clear I can't be that candidate due to internal battles," he said.

Trudeau, while speaking about Former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that he expected her to continue as the Deputy Prime Minister.

"Chrystia (Freeland) has been a political partner for many years. I had hope she would continue as deputy pm but she chose otherwise," he said.

Trudeau added that Pierre Pollivere of the Conservative Party was not right for the country.

"Pierre Pollivere's vision is not right for this country," he said.

Governor General Mary Simon has given her permission to prorogue Parliament until March 24. However, a new leader of the Liberal party may not find the going easy with the conservatives threatning to move a confidence motion against them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor