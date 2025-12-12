Washington, Dec 12 US President Donald Trump has achieved what the White House called the “most secure border in our nation's history,” with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announcing that November’s encounter numbers fell even lower than October’s already historic lows.

“There were only 30,367 total encounters nationwide,” Leavitt said, adding that for the “seventh consecutive month, US Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States.” She emphasized: “Let me repeat — seven months of zero illegal aliens being released into our country.”

Leavitt cast the numbers as evidence that Trump had reversed what she repeatedly described as a crisis created by the previous administration. “In ten months under President Trump, we’ve seen less apprehensions overall than we saw in just one month under Joe Biden,” she told reporters during her weekly White House news conference.

The Press Secretary called the outcome “remarkable,” declaring that “the border is fully secure” and that “America’s best days are to come.” She framed Trump’s first year in office as a sweeping restoration of sovereignty and national security.

Levitt’s comments came amid sharply contrasting views from critics who question the methodology behind the administration’s encounter tallies and the operational definition of “releases.” But the press secretary said the trend is indisputable. “This is the single greatest and fastest national security victory in modern American history, and it's not even close,” she asserted.

She linked border security directly to economic recovery, arguing that reducing illegal crossings lowers public-safety burdens and strengthens overall affordability. “Americans right now are on track already to make up one-third of the $3,000 in lost wages under Joe Biden,” she said earlier in the briefing, connecting border achievements to broader economic progress.

India has followed US border policy shifts closely because a many of the birregular migrants apprehended at the southern border are Indian nationals. Smuggling networks have increasingly rerouted South Asian migrants through Latin America, making US enforcement decisions highly consequential for Indian families and immigration advisers.

American border policies have undergone major swings across the past three administrations, with legal disputes, congressional battles, and international cooperation shaping enforcement. The Trump administration’s strict deterrence posture remains central to its political identity and continues to redefine the domestic immigration debate.

