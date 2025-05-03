Trump administration plans military parade on June 14

New York, May 3 The Trump administration will hold a military parade on June 14, said White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly in a post on social media.

"To celebrate the US Army's 250th Birthday on June 14, President Trump will honour American Veterans, active-duty servicemembers, and military history with a military parade!" said Kelly on Friday.

The parade planning is actively underway, and nearly 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 soldiers are anticipated to be involved, said a report by AFP quoting US Army spokeswoman Heather Hagan.

The celebration also will feature fireworks and a festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., said Hagan.

The US Army plans to have a week of celebrations for its 250th birthday, according to a planning document, Xinhua news agency reported.

Notably, June 14 also marks US President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Trump floated the idea of holding a military parade in Washington, D.C., during his first term but the idea was shot down on high costs and concerns over possible damages to streets from military vehicles.

The previous major military parade in the US capital was held in 1991 to mark the end of the Gulf War.

The estimate for the parade being planned now is "tens of millions of dollars," according to two of the Defence officials.

In a statement on Friday, Army spokesman Steve Warren also acknowledged a final decision had been made, saying the Army's 250th birthday celebration will include "a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a day-long festival on the National Mall".

He said that given the significance of the Army birthday, they are looking at options "to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community".

The plans note that while the parade will begin near the Pentagon, the heavy, tracked vehicles — which would include the Strykers — would be stationed near the Lincoln Memorial and join the procession there, so they will not go over the bridge.

City officials, including DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, acknowledged in April that the administration reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14. At the time, she said that tanks rolling through the city's streets "would not be good".

--IANS

