Trump administration unveils 'patriotic education' initiative as new priority for federal education grants

Washington DC [US], September 18 : US president Donald Trump announced a new supplemental priority for federal education grants that aims to promote "patriotic education" across American schools.

The proposal, unveiled Wednesday, marks the fifth supplemental priority under Secretary of Education Linda McMahon's leadership and will guide how the US Department of Education awards discretionary grants.

The Secretarial priority will be used in grant competitions across the Department to promote a civic education that teaches American history, values, and geography with an unbiased approach, according to the US Department of Education.

"In the American system, educated citizens who know their rights and embrace their responsibilities cooperate to build a more perfect Union," said US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. "It is imperative to promote an education system that teaches future generations honestly about America's Founding principles, political institutions, and rich history. To truly understand American values, the tireless work it has taken to live up to them, and this country's exceptional place in world history, is the best way to inspire an informed patriotism and love of country."

The announcement comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026 and signals the Department's intention to support curricula that highlight both the country's achievements and its ongoing struggles toward equality and justice.

According to the Department, Patriotic education presents American history in a way that is accurate, honest, and inspiring. It emphasises a unifying and uplifting portrayal of the nation's founding ideals, highlights the progress the United States has made in living up to those principles, especially the battles fought by civil rights heroes to extend the protections of the US Constitution to all citizens, and affirms that dedication to America's core values is both meaningful and justified.

The proposed priority has been published in the Federal Register and is open for public comment for 30 days. Once finalised, it will influence the Department's future grantmaking decisions in civic and history education, the Education Department stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor