Trump announces $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times

Washington, DC [US] September 16 : US President Donald Trump said he will file a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of running what he called a decades-long "method of lying" against him, his family and the America First movement.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the lawsuit as the largest illegal campaign contribution ever, alleging that the Times had effectively become a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic Party. He also criticised the newspaper's front-page endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, calling it "something heretofore unheard of."

"The 'Times' has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole," Trump wrote.

Trump's move follows his threat last week to sue the Times after it reported on a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

The note appeared to carry Trump's signature, though the president and his aides have denied any involvement, according to CNN.

Trump did not provide details of the allegations in his lawsuit, but said it would be filed in Florida.

He has repeatedly argued that such lawsuits are part of his effort to "restore integrity to journalism", as per CNN.

CNN reported that in a complaint filed in a federal court in Tampa, Trump's legal team alleged that The New York Times had engaged in a systematic campaign of "false, malicious, defamatory, and disparaging" reporting intended to damage his presidential campaign and tarnish his legacy.

