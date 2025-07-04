Trump announces plans to host UFC fight at White House for nation's 250th year of independence

Washington DC [US], July 4 : US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he plans to host a UFC fight on the White House grounds as part of the upcoming celebrations for America's 250th year of independence next year, CNN reported.

Speaking at the "America 250" kickoff event held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on the eve of the 249th year of Independence Day, Trump said, "Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America 250... We're going to have a UFC fight - think of this - on the grounds of the White House," as quoted by CNN.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the plan, stating that the president is "dead serious" about the idea.

A UFC spokesperson also confirmed to CNN that discussions with the White House were underway but said further details were not yet available.

According to CNN, Trump has maintained a long relationship with the UFC and its CEO Dana White, which dates back to 2001 when Trump agreed to host a UFC event at his Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, helping the struggling promotion find a venue.

White later became a prominent supporter of Trump during his 2024 campaign and introduced him at the Republican National Convention.

In recent months, Trump has frequently attended UFC events. In June, he went to a fight in Newark, New Jersey, CNN reported.

Earlier, in April, he became the first sitting president to attend a UFC match in Miami, where he also joined the traditional "walkout" alongside the fighters, as reported by CNN.

After winning the 2024 election, Trump was also honoured at a UFC event in New York City with a video tribute and applause as he arrived at ringside.

At Thursday's event, the US President also said that the anniversary celebrations would include a range of sporting events, both professional and amateur, CNN reported.

One such event, the "Patriot Games", will feature high school athletes in a televised competition, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

