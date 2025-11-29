Trump announces termination of Biden's orders signed using autopen

Washington, DC [US], November 29 : US president Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that documents signed by former Democratic president Joe Biden using an autopen stand terminated. He claimed that the majority of Biden's orders were signed with an autopen, a machine that produces a copy of a given signature.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States," Trump posted on 'Truth Social'.

Announcing the cancellation of all executive orders and "anything else" that was not directly signed by Biden, Trump reiterated his claims that people had illegally operated the autopen. The Republican leader threatened to prosecute Biden on "charges of perjury" if the latter claimed that staff was acting under his direction.

"The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," the US president said.

Trump has time and again claimed that Biden was unable to control the executive office, given his age and mental state. He has repeatedly criticised Biden for using an autopen during his presidency.

While the practice has been routine in the White House, Trump has claimed that Biden's reliance on the device shows he was not in control of his presidency. He had earlier claimed that Biden aides made several decisions without his knowledge.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he would permanently pause migration from all "third-world countries" to allow the US system to terminate illegal admissions into the United States.

This comes in the wake of the shooting of two National Guard service members in Washington, DC, on Wednesday by an Afghan national, which resulted in the death of one National Guard member and left the other critically injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."

