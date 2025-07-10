Trump calls Afghanistan withdrawal "most embarrassing moment" in US history

Washington DC [US], July 10 : US President Donald Trump has once again strongly criticised the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, calling it "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country," TOLO News reported.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Trump questioned the actions of US military commanders, particularly Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He pointed to the abandonment of military equipment and the loss of Bagram Airbase, which he said had strategic significance. TOLO News noted that Trump was especially scathing in his remarks about Milley's decisions.

Trump said: "They left all that equipment behind and every year they have a parade down from street with the equipment. With all that equipment that they left, they should have taken every ounce of it. Every screw, every bolt, every nail you take out of there. And Millie said, I remember one time, so we're better off leaving the equipment. Why? It's cheaper to leave $150 million airplane rather than flying it into Pakistan or India or some place. Yes, sir. That's when I knew he was not an idiot. Didn't take long to figure that one out. They left their dignity behind. It was the most embarrassing moment in my opinion in the history of my country."

According to TOLO News, Trump also underscored the significance of Bagram Airbase, saying it was a strategic location just an hour away from where China produces its nuclear weapons. He claimed the airbase is now under China's control a claim previously denied by Afghanistan's caretaker government.

Trump said: "We had Afghanistan, which I think was the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country, and we would have gotten out. I was the one that got him down. I would have kept Bagram, the big air base, which right now is controlled by China. Among the most powerful runways in the world. Thick, thick with concrete and seal. Anything could land. And right now they were one hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons."

As per TOLO News, security experts have cautioned against any re-entry or sustained US military presence in Afghanistan, emphasizing strong local resistance to foreign troops.

"Although the US is a superpower and influences some Islamic countries, especially Arab ones, it is mistaken in this matter. Afghans will never tolerate foreign military presence on their soil. They must reconsider this," military analyst Yousuf Amin Zazai told TOLO News.

Over seven months into his second presidential term, Trump has not yet announced any official or detailed policy on Afghanistan. TOLO News highlighted that his sharp commentary comes amid this prolonged silence on the country's future engagement in the region.

