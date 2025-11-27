Trump calls gunning of National Guards, "act of terror", promises swift and certain justice

Florida [US], November 27 : US President Donald Trump came down heavily after two National Guards were shot at point-blank range in the national capital on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday. Calling it an act of terror, he said swift and certain action would be taken and shared that the suspect was an Afghan as per information by the Homeland security.

In his address from Florida, Trump said, "Earlier today on the eve of the thanksgiving holiday, two members of the National Guard serving in Washington DC were shot at point blank range in a monstrous, ambush styled attack just steps away from the White House. This heinous assault was an act of evil and an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation, it was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans tonight are with those two members of the West Virginian National Guards and their families."

Trump said that as the country is filled with anguish and grief for those shot at, "we're also filled with rightous anger and ferocious resolve".

He said that as the President of the United States, "the animal who perpetrated this atrocity, pays the steepest possible price. I can report tonight based on the best available information, the Department of homeland security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan- a hellhole on earth."

Trump alleged that the Afghan person was flown in by the Biden administration in 2021, "on those infamous flights.... his status was extended under legislations signed by President Biden" and added, "this attack underscores the single greatest national security threat facing our nation. The last administration let in 20 million unknown foreigners from all over the world".

He said that US will now re-examine every single alien who has entered the US from Afghanistan under Biden administration and ensure removal of those who don't love America.

"We are not going to put up on these kinds of assaults on law and order by people who shouldn't even be in our country. We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country. If they can't love our country, we don't want them. America will never bend or yield in the face of terror. At the same time, we will not be deterred from the mission the service members were so nobly fulfilling."

He announced that he has directed the Department of War to mobilise and additional 500 troops "to help protect our capital city. We will make America totally safe again and we will bring the perpetrator of this barbaric attack to swift and certain justice if the bullets going in the opposite direction haven't already done that."

He said that the Guards were serving their duty to protect the nation, when they were "gunned down in a savage attack" and asked people to say a prayer this Thanksgiving for them.

According to CBS News, the suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021, and as per law enforcement, he is believed to have acted alone.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in Washington, DC.

The guardsmen engaged in gunfire with the suspected shooter, who was detained and transported away from the scene on a stretcher.

Their conditions are unknown, according to the Governor of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey.

