Trump calls talks with Putin "very productive" ahead of Zelenskyy meeting at Mar-a-Lago

Washington, DC [US], December 29 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said he had a "good and very productive" phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, shortly before his scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida.

"I just had a good and very productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia prior to my meeting, at 1:00 P.M. today, with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Both leaders also agreed to speak after Trump's meeting with Zelensky, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, CNN reported.

The Kremlin also described the call positively. Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy, said Trump's conversation with Putin was "good and very productive." He shared the update on X shortly before Trump was set to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago, where the talks were expected to take place in the resort's main dining room.

The phone call, which lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes, came hours after Russia launched a major attack on Kyiv, killing two people and injuring at least four others. CNN reported that this was the first direct conversation between Trump and Putin since October call this year, when both leaders had agreed to hold a summit in Budapest. That proposed meeting was later cancelled by Trump, who said it would be a waste of time.

Zelenskyy arrived in the United States on Sunday to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Before sitting down with the US president, the Ukrainian leader held consultations with NATO and European Union allies as part of his diplomatic outreach, CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy spoke by phone with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, briefing him on preparations for the Trump meeting and the latest developments on the battlefield.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Thank you, Keir, for the constant coordination! I started my morning in Florida today with a detailed phone call with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We discussed preparations for the meeting with President Trump, as well as all our contacts with European partners. I informed him on the situation on the frontline and on the consequences of Russian strikes. We greatly value the United Kingdom's support. We will stay in contact!"

Zelenskyy also said the coming days could be crucial for efforts to end the war, even as Russia continues to step up missile and drone attacks across Ukraine amid intense diplomatic activity.

Russia is not represented at Sunday's meeting in Florida, and there is still no clarity on whether Moscow is ready to accept an immediate ceasefire. Trump has earlier said that both Russia and Ukraine have, at times, acted as obstacles to peace.

A day before the meeting, Putin warned that Russia would continue its military campaign if talks failed.

According to Russian state media cited by CNN, the Russian president said that "if Kyiv is not willing to resolve the matter peacefully, Russia will accomplish all the aims of the special military operation by military means."

