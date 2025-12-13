Trump calls US college sports system ‘disaster’, signals federal action

Washington, Dec 13 US President Donald Trump sharply criticised the name, image and likeness (NIL) system governing American college sports, warning that universities face financial collapse and signalling that federal intervention may be necessary.

“I don’t like the NIL,” Trump said on Friday during a White House interaction with reporters. “I don’t like the portal… and we have no control over that.”

Calling the current system unsustainable, Trump said, “The NIL is a disaster for college sports. I think it’s a disaster for the Olympics.”

Trump argued that colleges were being driven into reckless spending wars. “You can’t pay a quarterback $14 million to come out of high school,” he said. “They don’t even know he’s going to be a very good player.”

According to the President, even top institutions are suffering financially. “The most successful colleges are losing money,” Trump said. “Colleges cannot afford to play this game.”

He warned that the consequences extended beyond football and basketball. “They were really training grounds for the Olympics,” Trump said of collegiate programmes, adding that many sports were being eliminated. “Those sports don’t exist because they’re putting all their money into football.”

Trump said the situation threatened the broader ecosystem of American athletics. “If you didn’t have a very strong salary cap… they’d all be out of business,” he said, drawing comparisons with professional leagues.

He also criticised the logic driving recruitment decisions. “There’ll always be that one player… and they’ll give him seven (million), and they won’t win,” Trump said.

The President suggested Washington may step in. “I’m willing to put the federal government behind it,” he said, stressing urgency. “If it’s not done fast, you’re going to wipe out colleges.”

Trump said the system was ultimately harming athletes themselves. “It’s actually horrible for the players,” he said.

His comments reflect growing concern across the US sports landscape over the rapid commercialisation of college athletics and its long-term sustainability.

The NIL framework, introduced in 2021, allows US college athletes to earn income from endorsements and sponsorships. While proponents argue it corrects long-standing inequities, critics say it has destabilised recruitment and finances.

Indian students form one of the largest international communities in US universities, making changes to college sports funding and campus economics relevant to Indian families, institutions and policymakers tracking higher education trends abroad.

