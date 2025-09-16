Trump claims US military again strikes alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing three

Washington, Sep 16 US President Donald Trump said that the US military launched the second strike in two weeks targeting an alleged drug boat from Venezuela, killing three men aboard the vessel in international waters.

"This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump wrote on social media.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests," he said.

Trump's post also includes a video marked "unclassified," showing that a vessel caught fire in unknown waters.

On September 2, Trump ordered a US military strike in international waters on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing 11 people onboard, whom Trump described as all "positively identified Tren de Aragua (TDA) Narcoterrorists."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro later denounced the first US strike as "unlawful." He accused Washington of fabricating drug trafficking claims to justify its regime change attempt, insisting that Venezuela is free of coca cultivation and cocaine production, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Venezuelan side has not yet commented on the second US strike.

Maduro said at a press conference Monday that channels of communication between the United States and Venezuela have been severed by Washington.

He blamed the breakdown on "threats and blackmail" from Washington, while stressing that Venezuela has "managed to preserve peace" despite provocations from the United States.

Maduro added that Venezuela is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against political, diplomatic and potential military aggression.

