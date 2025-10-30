Trump concludes Asia tour, departs South Korea after talks with Xi Jinping

Busan [South Korea], October 30 : US President Donald Trump on Thursday boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington, concluding what the White House described as a "remarkable trip to Asia" marked by significant diplomatic and economic milestones.

During his multi-nation visit, Trump secured billions of dollars in new investments, announced the end of a regional conflict, signed multiple trade and minerals agreements, and held a historic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting with Xi defined the tone of his week-long diplomatic tour.

Before leaving South Korea, Trump bid farewell to South Korean officials and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during his stay.

His departure followed days of back-to-back engagements that underscored Washington's efforts to strengthen alliances and advance US economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

The White House, in a post on social media shortly before takeoff, said, "POTUS boards Air Force One and prepares for the long journey home after a remarkable trip to Asia. This week, the President secured billions in new investment, ended a war, inked multiple trade and minerals deals, met with President Xi, and more. He never stops working for the United States."

Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi in Busan was widely viewed as the highlight of his visit.

It served as a crucial opportunity for the leaders of the world's two largest economies to ease months of tension over tariffs, technology controls, and rare-earth exports.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Busan, a key port city located around 76 kilometres south of Gyeongju, the main venue of the summit.

As the talks concluded, Trump and Xi were seen shaking hands, signalling a thaw in strained relations and closing a week of high-stakes diplomacy that defined his Asia tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor