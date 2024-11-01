Trump condemns attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

New York, Nov 1 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has condemned the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and gave an assurance that he would strengthen the partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India.

In his strongly-worded post on X on Thursday, he also extended a greeting: “Happy Diwali to All. I hope the Festival of Lights leads to the Victory of Good over Evil!"

“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos,” he said.

He accused his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden of ignoring the plight of Hindus around the world and promised to protect Hindu Americans.

“It would have never happened on my watch,” he wrote. “Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America”.

“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom,” he said.

There has been a spate of attacks on Hindu temples across the US, which have not received a strong response from the government or personal condemnation by Biden or Harris.

“Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

Now in the final days of the campaign for the presidency, he warned the Hindu Americans who run businesses of the risks from a Harris administration.

“Kamala Harris will destroy your small businesses with more regulations and higher taxes.

“We will do it again, bigger and better than ever before – and we will Make America Great Again,” he wrote.

He also said that Biden and Harris “have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor