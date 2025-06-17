Trump cut short G7 Summit visit to Canada, requests NSC meeting at White House

Washington DC [US], June 17 US President Donald Trump, who cut short his visit to the G7 Summit in Canada to return, has requested that a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) be convened in the White House, according to Fox News.

Lawrence Jones III, a Fox News reporter, said that Trump has requested that his National Security Council be prepared for his return.

"I've been informed that the President will have dinner with the heads of state of the G7 nations [in Canada] and then immediately depart for Washington. He has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room [of the White House]," Jones wrote on his account on X.

Meanwhile, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that French President Emmanuel Macron was wrong to say that the US President had left the G7 summit to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong," Trump writes. "Stay Tuned."

In addition to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was also in Alberta, Canada, this week for the G7 conference, will be cutting his trip short as well, Fox News reported

"I have to be back," Trump said during a ceremonial photo-op with the other world leaders present at the G7 summit on Monday. "You probably see what I see. And I have to be back as soon as I can."

The White House later issued a statement on Trump's return.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth told Fox News before heading to the situation room Monday night that the U.S. remains "postured defensively" Fox News reported.

"What you're watching in real time is peace through strength and America first. Our job is to be strong. We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal," Hegseth told Fox News' Jesse Waters Monday night.

"My job as the secretary of defense is to ensure that our people are safe and that we're strong so that we can set the conditions for a deal. And President Trump's made it clear it's on the table. The question is whether Iran will take it."

Tuesday marked the fifth day of the conflict beteen Israel and Iran. Earlier on Monday, Israel said it had attacked Iranian state media buildings in Tehran, with strikes captured on live TV

A short while prior to his departure from Alberta in Canada, Trump said Iran should have signed a deal already. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign," he wrote on Truth Social. "What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

In a joint statement ppublished Tuesday the G7 called for a "de-escalation of hostilities". Trump had signed the statement on Iran and Israel, which described Tehran as the "principal source of regional instability and terror".

