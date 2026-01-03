Trump defends secrecy, warns rivals after Venezuela operation

Washington, Jan 3 President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the secrecy surrounding the US operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, warning that advance notification to Congress or others would have “endangered the mission” and insisting the action sent a clear message to adversaries in the Western Hemisphere and beyond.

Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence after the operation, Trump rejected criticism over the absence of prior congressional briefings.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responding to questions, said the mission was “not the kind of operation that you can do congressional notification on,” describing it as a “trigger-based mission” dependent on conditions being met over multiple nights.

“It’s just not the kind of mission that you can pre-notify because it endangers the mission,” Rubio said.

Trump echoed that view, adding that “Congress has a tendency to leak,” and said such leaks could have resulted in “a very different outcome.”

He stressed that the operation was, at its core, the arrest of “two indicted fugitives of American justice,” supported by the US military.

Trump said Maduro was captured while attempting to reach a fortified safe location but was intercepted before he could secure himself.

“He was trying to get into a safe place,” Trump said, adding that US forces acted swiftly to prevent his escape.

Asked where Maduro would be held, Trump said he would ultimately be brought to New York, with detention decisions to be taken by the appropriate authorities. He added that Maduro and his wife would face trial in the United States.

Trump repeatedly framed the operation as a warning to adversaries.

“This extremely successful operation should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives,” he said, adding that the United States retained “all military options” and that American forces remained positioned in the region.

Responding to a question on regional leaders, Trump made sharp remarks about Colombian President Gustavo Petro, alleging cocaine production and saying, “I stick by my first statement.”

He also referred to Cuba as “a disaster” and suggested officials there would be concerned after the Venezuela operation.

Trump dismissed comparisons with past US interventions that led to power vacuums, saying his administration had a record of “only victories.” He said the United States would oversee Venezuela until it could be “run properly,” arguing that a premature exit would invite renewed instability.

The President also addressed broader global implications, including Russia. Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said, “I’m not thrilled with Putin,” citing the ongoing conflict and the scale of casualties, and added that stopping the loss of life remained a priority.

Rubio earlier said the operation reinforced US deterrence, noting, “When he tells you that he’s going to do something, he means it.”

Trump underscored that message, saying simply, “Don’t play games.”

Venezuela has long been the focus of US sanctions and diplomatic pressure, with Washington accusing its leadership of criminal activity and regional destabilisation, while successive US administrations have debated the scope of engagement with Caracas.

